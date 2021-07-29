Walt Disney World to require masks indoors again

Walt Disney World will soon require masks while indoors and on Disney transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The company announced on Wednesday that it was adapting its health and safety guidelines based on "guidance from health and government officials."

All Cast Members and guests ages 2 and up will be required to wear masks and face coverings indoors starting Friday.

The update in policy includes entering and throughout attractions. Masks will continue to be optional in outdoor common areas.

The update in Disney's policy came after Orange County mayor Jerry Demings urged residents and visitors to wear masks when in an indoor space with others whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"These numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year," Mayor Jerry Demings said on Monday.

On Tuesday, Orange County saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Disneyland in California will also be making these changes to their mask policy.

