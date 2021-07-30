4 dead in crash on Beeline Highway near PGA Boulevard

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Four people were killed and one person critically injured Friday afternoon in a crash that closed all lanes of the Beeline Highway near PGA Boulevard, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. and the road didn't reopen until five hours later.

According to PBSO, a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by a 17-year-old boy with 2 passengers was traveling northbound on Beeline Highway in a reckless manner approaching the intersection of PGA Blvd.

A 2010 Nissan Xterra containing the driver and 1 passenger was the lead vehicle stopped at the traffic signal on PGA Blvd. waiting to turn south.

As the light cycled to green, the Xterra accelerated into the intersection, PBSO said.

The Rogue ran the red light an impacted the left side of the Xterra.

The Xterra rotated and rolled over, ejecting the driver onto the grass median.

Both the driver and passenger of the Xterra, as well as the front seat passenger of the Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and rear passenger of the Rogue were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center, however the passenger died as a result of her injuries.

The teen driver of the Rogue is still undergoing treatment and is listed in critical condition.

PBSO said alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash regarding the 17-year-old driver of the Nissan Rogue. He was the only person in either vehicle wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

