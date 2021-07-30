Boca Raton beauty crowned Miss Hooters International

South Florida is once again home to Miss Hooters International.

Gianna Tulio, 23, was crowned the 24th Miss Hooters International during Thursday night's Miss Hooters Pageant in Orlando.

Tulio lives in Delray Beach and works at the Boca Raton location.

She follows in the footsteps of South Florida's Briana Smith, who took home the crown in 2019. Smith works at the Hooters in Sunrise.

Tulio beat out 19 other finalists to become the international face of Hooters and claim the $30,000 grand prize.

The competition consisted of a swimsuit, evening gown and interview portion.

It was only fitting that Tulio, who also received the Miss Photogenic award at this year's pageant, was crowned by Smith.

Both women are familiar names in the Hooters family, making their debut appearances in the international Hooters calendar in 2018.

Tulio, who grew up in Philadelphia before moving to South Florida for her senior year of high school, will become a brand ambassador and spokeswoman for Hooters, traveling to assist in openings, appearing in advertising campaigns, and attending community outreach and special events, including the Kelly Jo Dowd fund for breast cancer research. Dowd graced the cover of the 1995 Hooters calendar and rose through the ranks of management before dying of breast cancer in 2007.

In her spare time, Tulio loves traveling, getting to explore the different parts of the world and spending time with friends and family. She is involved in numerous charitable events throughout South Florida.

The first runner-up at this year's pageant was Sloan Miavitz, who works at the Hooters in Sarasota.

