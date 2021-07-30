Camp Quest teaching equity, diversity and inclusion

Equity, diversity and inclusion have accelerated conversations in the workplace, from hiring initiatives to practices and policies -- both big and small. But the push doesn't stop there.

It's uniquely being promoted in one area summer camp, proving it's not too early to prioritize it.

In seven weeks, kids in Camp Quest have seven continents to cover.

"It's never too early, and there's really no barrier of them traveling abroad if they understand where they want to go and what is necessary," said Aida Smith, Camp Quest facilitator. "We talk every week about research. It's not the history of the continent. It's not the politics of the continent. It's what are you going to do when you go there?"

And they’ve got passports and learn about the culture, values and even how to cook the most popular foods. For Yehva Davis she's inspired to one day work in Europe or Antarctica.

”To make the world a better place for kids like me to grow," Davis said.

That's part of the pledge here at Camp Quest.

"I will go to college. I will succeed. This is my affirmation. This is my creed," added camper Adrian Elie.

The camp is operated by the Knowledge Opportunity and Prosperity (KOP) mentoring network for ages 7 to 17.

Founder C. Ron Allen said this is the first year that Camp Quest -- which packs a lot in seven weeks -- has done an "around the world" enrichment course. But he said there is a reason.

"We want our campers to know that you're living in a global society, so we want to make sure we prepare you for life after graduation in this global society," Allen said. "When you identify with someone from a different culture this prevents misunderstanding and it certainly creates an opportunity to understand people better."

Facilitators said the camp is proof it’s never too early to learn the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion. Diversity comes with a global society.

"Research is reading, identifying a need and what they're going to need to know before they go any and everywhere," Smith said.

The camp is headed to Australia on Aug. 6.

Even though the camp is ending, regularly scheduled KOP programming runs year-round.

