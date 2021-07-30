Deadly crash closes Beeline Highway near PGA Boulevard
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
All lanes of the Beeline Highway are closed near PGA Boulevard after a fatal crash Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m.
A photo from the scene showed fire and smoke near the crash.
FHP is investigating the fatal crash.
Drivers are urged to avoid the intersection.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
