Advertisement

Deadly crash closes Beeline Highway near PGA Boulevard

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All lanes of the Beeline Highway are closed near PGA Boulevard after a fatal crash Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m.

A photo from the scene showed fire and smoke near the crash.

FHP is investigating the fatal crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the intersection.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Stuart residents hold Costco protest 2 weeks before potential final approval
Chicken wing prices double for South Florida restaurants
Boca Raton beauty crowned Miss Hooters International
Boca Raton congregation considers return to virtual events
Palm Beach issues symbolic resolution over COVID-19 concern

Latest News

State's coronavirus cases rise 51% to 110,774 in week, deaths up 409
New surge in COVID-19 cases raises concern over economy
Palm Beach Co. disperses aid ahead of moratorium eviction ending
Delray Beach to host virtual job fair