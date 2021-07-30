4 dead in crash on Beeline Highway near PGA Boulevard

Four people were killed and one person seriously injured Friday afternoon in a crash that closed all lanes of the Beeline Highway near PGA Boulevard, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. and the road didn't reopen until five hours later.

A photo from the scene showed fire and smoke near the crash. One vehicle was spotted on its side.

Florida Highway Patrol and PBSO are investigating the fatal crash.

