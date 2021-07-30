Advertisement

4 dead in crash on Beeline Highway near PGA Boulevard

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Four people were killed and one person seriously injured Friday afternoon in a crash that closed all lanes of the Beeline Highway near PGA Boulevard, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. and the road didn't reopen until five hours later.

A photo from the scene showed fire and smoke near the crash. One vehicle was spotted on its side.

Florida Highway Patrol and PBSO are investigating the fatal crash.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Boca Raton beauty crowned Miss Hooters International
Stuart residents hold Costco protest 2 weeks before potential final approval
Chicken wing prices double for South Florida restaurants
Florida's governor to sign executive order regarding masks in schools
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

'Jungle Cruise' adaptation struggles to stay above water
Teachers react to executive order banning masks in schools
Camp Quest teaching equity, diversity and inclusion
Palm Beach Zoo using cold-laser therapy on animals with arthritis
State's coronavirus cases rise 51% to 110,774 in week, deaths up 409