Florida's governor to sign executive order regarding masks in schools

Governor Ron DeSantis appeared at the Two Meatballs in the Kitchen restaurant in Cape Coral on Friday to discuss coronavirus and mask mandates in schools.

I recently had the chance to stop by Two Meatballs, owned by Franco & Luigi for over 13 years. A family-friendly restaurant dedicated to quality and service, they have locations in Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Great food and welcoming environment! https://t.co/muQFTxduGO pic.twitter.com/mpAv5sG18d — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 24, 2021

"In Florida, there will be no lockdowns, there will be no school closures, there will be no mandates," DeSantis announced to applause. "Floridians have been and will remain free to choose what’s best for them and families and we will protect their right to work we’ll protect the rights of businesses to operate. I’ll protect the right of our kids to attend school in person."

DeSantis stood at a podium that read "Free To Choose" referring to a parent's right to choose whether or not their child will wear a mask at school.

DeSantis says he will sign an executive order barring school districts from requiring masks.

"I think this decision about whether parents want their kids to have to wear masks all day in school, I think it's a decision that falls squarely on the contours of the parents," DeSantis said.

AUDIO: @GovRonDeSantis says he'll sign an executive order directing Health and Education depts to issue emergency rules "protecting the rights of parents to make this decision about wearing masks for their children.”



“We think that that’s the most fair way to do it,” he said. pic.twitter.com/b7fP7cClUM — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) July 30, 2021

The Broward County School Board voted Wednesday to continue its mandatory mask requirement for students, staff and visitors at all schools and district facilities.

On Thursday, Florida recorded its fourth highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began 16 months ago, reporting 17,589 new cases and 56 new deaths.

Florida, which represents about 6.5% of the U.S. population, is accounting for about 20.4% of the country’s new cases, based on the data the state is reporting to the CDC.

At last check, Florida has nearly 9,000 COVID hospitalizations. If trends continue, the state is expected to exceed 2020's peak in a matter of days.

