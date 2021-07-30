Advertisement

St. Lucie County schools holding vaccination events

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
St. Lucie Public Schools continue to encourage eligible students to get vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of the new school year.

The school district is partnering with the county health department and other organizations to provide shots to students and employees.

Students ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Below is a list of upcoming dates and locations for vaccine clinics:

  • Aug. 2: West Gate K8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 4: Palm Pointe K8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 5: Southport Middle Gym, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 5: Forest Grove Middle Gym, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 6: Sam Gaines Academy, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 23: West Gate K8, during school day
  • Aug. 25: Palm Pointe K8, during school day
  • Aug. 26: Southport Middle, during school day
  • Aug. 26: Forest Grove Middle, during school day
  • Aug. 27: at Sam Gaines Academy, during school day

All students and families are also welcome to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the St. Lucie County Department of Health located at 5150 Northwest Milner Dr. in Port St. Lucie.

Hours at the clinic are 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Click here for a vaccine screening and consent form.

Other St. Lucie County vaccination events will be held at the following locations:

