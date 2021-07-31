Advertisement

Back to school vaccinations offered to children in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With just weeks remaining until students return back to school, parents and students are getting ready.

Foundcare, a nonprofit federally qualified health center, hosted a back to school COVID-19 vaccination event for kids 12 and older on Saturday at their pediatric north office at St. Mary's campus in West Palm Beach.

They offered vaccinations for parents and kids.

“There’s an uptick in terms of people getting COVID because we are testing them and the results are coming back. So we wanted to make sure that we participate in making sure that people get vaccinated,” said Yolette Bonnet, CEO of Foundcare.

Children also received backpacks full of school supplies with pencils, glue and notebooks to help get them started off right this school year.

