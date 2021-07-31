Advertisement

Man arrested for murder after fight turns deadly in Palm Beach Shores

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fight turned deadly Friday night in Palm Beach Shores that resulted in the death of a man.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Edwards Lane on the island at 10:41 p.m.

They located an unresponsive man and learned that Palm Beach Shores Fire Rescue responded and declared the victim deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to the scene along with Crime Scene Investigators.

Their investigation revealed that the suspect, Dylan Nottingham, 22, and the unidentified victim got into a physical altercation that resulted in Nottingham killing the victim.

Dylan Nottingham was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with homicide without premeditation, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and cruelty towards a child/aggravated child abuse.

He is being held without bond.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Boca Raton beauty crowned Miss Hooters International
Stuart residents hold Costco protest 2 weeks before potential final approval
Chicken wing prices double for South Florida restaurants
Florida's governor to sign executive order regarding masks in schools
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

PBSO seeks missing and possibly endangered Boca Raton man
'Jungle Cruise' adaptation struggles to stay above water
Teachers react to executive order banning masks in schools
Camp Quest teaching equity, diversity and inclusion