Marlins manager tests positive for COVID-19

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees.

Mattingly, 60, experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park Saturday in Miami. Mattingly was vaccinated in mid-April.

The team said his case is isolated. The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative.

Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly's absence.

The Marlins were one of the teams deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

An outbreak during the first week of the 60-game schedule caused 19 positive cases with players and coaches quarantined for six days.

The outbreak resulted in nine days without games.

