Advertisement

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosts Summer Animal Games

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted their first Summer Animal Games at their new Raber training pavilion on Saturday.

The event featured animal-themed activities, medal making, and special training demonstrations.

The celebration also included Olympic torch making, snow cone treats, and meet-and-greets with canine ambassadors.

“We started with opening ceremonies and a dance party. A parade into the playing field. Three separate obstacle courses set up. Dog themed, cat themed and just for fun had a sprinkler going,” said Shelie Kalmore, Humane Education Manager with Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

For a list of future events visit https://www.peggyadams.org/.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Boca Raton beauty crowned Miss Hooters International
Stuart residents hold Costco protest 2 weeks before potential final approval
Chicken wing prices double for South Florida restaurants
Teachers react to executive order banning masks in schools
4 dead in crash on Beeline Highway near PGA Boulevard

Latest News

Marlins manager tests positive for COVID-19
West Palm Beach nightclub offers incentives to employees, customers to get vaccinated
Back to school vaccinations offered to children in West Palm Beach
Man arrested for murder after fight turns deadly in Palm Beach Shores