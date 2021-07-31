West Palm Beach nightclub offers incentives to employees, customers to get vaccinated

With the Delta variant looming, some businesses are shifting their tactics.

For example, for one nightclub in downtown West Palm Beach, they provide incentives for its employees and vaccinated customers.

Cleve Mash, the owner of Clematis Social, said they are offering a $200 cash incentive to every employee whether they are vaccinated or going to be vaccinated with proof.

In addition, nightclub goers who show proof of vaccination will get in for free. Mash said they are launching this incentive because of the rise of the new variant spreading across the U.S. and the reluctance of the younger adults not to get vaccinated.

Mash said incentive is not mandatory among his employees, but more so to provide a better service to his customers while keeping his employees safe health-wise.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals lessen their risk of getting COVID-19 or experiencing severe symptoms or hospitalization if they contract COVID-19.

Mash is hoping his idea will catch on with other businesses in downtown West Palm Beach and around the state.

“When it comes to the variant and when it comes to COVID, I truly truly believe that vaccination is the right path for us to create a socially safe place in our society. But, with that being said, I think it’s going to take the incentives, and it’s going to take time and education to get us to a point where 75/80% (herd immunity),” said Mash.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association President and CEO Carol Dover issued the following statement.

“While COVID cases have increased, Florida businesses are empowered to make the decisions that are best for their guests and staff regarding the use of masks, and patrons are empowered to choose where they want or don’t want to patronize. Our FRLA members have gone above and beyond since the beginning of the pandemic to strengthen their already rigorous safety and sanitation protocols, some even achieving the FRLA Seal of Commitment for their efforts. It is our guidance that hotels and restaurants continue their safety and sanitation procedures to keep guests and staff safe and comfortable doing business there. We also continue our encouragement of vaccinations so that we can all safely resume our daily activities.”

Health experts maintain the best protection against the virus is vaccination.

