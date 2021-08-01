Congress considers high honor for Bobby Bowden

A Florida congressman wants to run one more play for Bobby Bowden.

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., introduced legislation this week that would award the legendary former Florida State football coach with a Congressional Gold Medal.

"Coach Bobby Bowden is a leader on the field and in his community," Dunn said. "While his grit and determination led the Seminoles to victory on many occasions, his kindness and generosity are what make him one of the most highly respected individuals in the state of Florida. Coach Bowden's spirit is the American spirit of which we can be proud and seek to emulate in both large and small ways."

The bipartisan resolution was co-sponsored by 15 other members of Florida's congressional delegation.

Bowden was head coach of the Seminoles from 1976-2009. He led the Seminoles to a 316-97-4 record in his 34 seasons at Florida State, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and two national titles.

Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden gets doused with water after the Seminoles beat Virginia Tech 46-29 in the Sugar Bowl, Jan. 4, 2000, in New Orleans.

The 91-year-old recently announced that he has a terminal condition. His son, ULM football coach Terry Bowden, later revealed it was pancreatic cancer.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.

Bowden received the inaugural Florida Medal of Freedom in April, a civilian award that recognizes individuals who have greatly contributed to the state.

HR 4689 has been referred to the House Committee on Financial Services.

