City of Delray Beach to require employees to show proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test results

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The City of Delray Beach will begin requiring employees to show proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test results.

According to a news release, the Delray Beach Fire Rescue Department will be administering vaccinations to employees, as well as performing regular PCR testing.

"I understand that decisions regarding health care are extremely personal, however, given that much of the work that city staff performs involves highly essential services, we are obligated to offer protection to both staff and our residents. Safety during the pandemic must be a top priority,” said City Manager Terrence Moore.

The deadline for all salaried and non-union hourly employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is Aug. 30, unless otherwise exempt due to health, religious, or other legally covered reasons.

Newly hired employees will be required to provide proof of vaccination during the onboarding process.

For employees who have been exempted from the vaccination requirement, weekly COVID-19 testing will be required. A PCR test is the only form of testing that will be accepted.

For employees that are part of a union, direction is being offered to engage in impact bargaining accordingly, the city said.

"Given the myriad of issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and its highly contagious variants, that continue to adversely impact all cities, this direction to staff is being offered to ensure a healthy and safe environment for both employees and visitors at all Delray Beach municipal facilities," said the city in a news release.

