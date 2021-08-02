Florida's Turnpike reopens in Martin County following deadly crash

A deadly crash shut down all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County for hours on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at mile marker 129, about four miles south of Martin Downs Boulevard.

Investigators said the 46-year-old driver of a sedan, for unknown reasons, veered onto the left shoulder and struck a metal guardrail. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike eventually reopened just before 2:30 p.m.

A fatal crash investigation has all southbound lanes blocked on the Florida’s Turnpike at the 129 Mile Post in Martin County. Traffic is being diverted off the exit to the 133 Mile Post. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/uANx7FEkTu — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 2, 2021

