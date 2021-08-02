Martin County Parks and Rec supervisor arrested for grand theft, authorities say

Authorities say a Martin County Parks and Recreation supervisor is under arrest for illegally pawning several electronic devices that he purchased using a county-issued credit card.

According to an arrest report, Bryan Buxton, 37, bought two Nintendo game systems and an Apple Smart Watch at a Walmart in Stuart using a MasterCard credit card.

Buxton then sold the electronics to Colorado Pawn & Jewelry, located on South Kanner Highway in Stuart, for $500 on July 10, the arrest report stated.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the MasterCard used to purchase the items was a Martin County government-issued credit card that Buxton had the authority to use.

According to the arrest report, Buxton "did not have permission to sell items that were purchased with this credit card" and that "by selling the items he falsely represented himself as the owner of the property and gave false verification of ownership to the pawnbroker."

Buxton is now under arrest on charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property, uttering a forged document, and false verification of ownership to a pawnbroker.

