Pilot flying with 4-year-old son makes emergency landing on road
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A pilot flying with his four-year-old son made an emergency landing on a road in Port St. Lucie on Monday when their engine suddenly stopped mid-air.
Police said the Cessna 140 was forced to land on Southwest Glades Cut-Off Road around 11:30 a.m. when the engine started sputtering, then died.
The pilot, Adam Williams, checked the area and determined the road would be the safest spot to land.
Williams has been a pilot for nine years and operates his own flight school.
Thanks to Williams' quick-thinking and calm decision-making, he and his son were not hurt.
Police said the aircraft had taken off from Fort Pierce and was on its way to Boca Raton when the engine stopped.
