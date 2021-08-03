Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 others critically injured in crash near Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash near Boynton Beach Saturday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

The crash occurred at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of La Chalet Boulevard and Military Trail.

The sheriff's office said Edward Floyd, 53, of Boynton Beach, was driving a 1997 Mercury Sable southbound on Military Trail approaching La Chalet Boulevard when a 90-year-old Boynton Beach man driving a 2018 Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Military Trail made a left turn in front of the Mercury.

Two rear-seat female passengers in the Nissan, 61 and 83, were ejected from the vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver and a 93-year-old male passenger in the Altima were transported to Delray Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the Mercury was also transported to Delray Medical Center with minor injuries.

