Boca Raton gym offers month of free membership to vaccinated

The Palm Beach Gym in Boca Raton has started a new campaign to get more people vaccinated in the fight against COVID-19.

"Anybody new [who] comes through the door [who] shows us their vaccine card is just going to get a month for free," owner Jonathan Larkin said.

Larkin said he's trying to do what he can to help stop the spread of the virus.

"I felt a heavy responsibility to our community," he said.

Larkin said he believes there is only so much President Joe Biden and the federal government can do, which is why he thinks private businesses can do their part.

"We can reach an audience that he can't reach," Larkin said.

Meg Thomas, who works at the front desk, said several people have taken advantage of the offer so far.

Larkin said he hopes other businesses will follow his lead.

"I think it is the responsibility of every business in the community to offer incentives, so we do have the safest community," he said.

