Boca Raton restaurant has staff go back to wearing masks

Walking into Casa D'Angelo Ristorante in Boca Raton you will notice the staff wearing masks again.

"When you're working you're wearing a mask," Jason Sobel said.

Sobel is the vice president of finance. He said the deciding factor in re-establishing the policy is the increase in positive cases of COVID-19. There's no deadline on when the rule will end.

"We wanted to make sure that we're doing everything we possibly can to keep our customers, our guests safe and secure," he said.

Sobel said all nine restaurants spread out among Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will follow the policy. He said the staff is on board with the decision.

When it comes to customers, there are mixed emotions, which is to be expected.

"We're all vaccinated," Harry Hochman said. "I think they are overreacting. I think they are, and we're paying for the ones who are not vaccinated."

Marty Ross feels completely different.

"I think it is very important that they go back to the masks for their staff," Ross said. "With this new strain going on, I think every precaution should be taken."

Sobel said it's all about being proactive and not waiting for a local mandate, which isn't allowed under an executive order set forth by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

