Boca restaurant has staff go back to wearing masks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Walking into Casa D'Angelo Ristorante in Boca Raton you will notice the staff wearing masks again.

"When you're working you're wearing a mask," Manager Jason Sobel said.

He said the deciding factor in re-establishing the policy is the increase in positive cases of COVID-19. There's no deadline on when the rule will end.

"We wanted to make sure that we're doing everything we possibly can to keep our customers our guests safe and secure," he said.

Sobel said all nine restaurants spread out amongst Miami/Dade, Broward, Palm Beach County plus the one in Aspen, Colorado, will follow suit. He said the staff is on board with the decision.

When it comes to customers there are mixed emotions, which are to be expected.

"We're all vaccinated. I think they are overreacting, I think they are. And we're paying for the ones who are not vaccinated," Harry Hochman said.

Marty Ross feels completely different.

"I think it is very important that they go back to the masks for their staff. With this new strain going on I think every precaution should be taken," he said.

Sobel said it's all about being proactive and not waiting for a local mandate.

To be clear, there can't be a local mandate because Governor DeSantis banned them.

