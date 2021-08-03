Advertisement

Did you know? Today is Black Women's Equal Pay Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Black Women's Equal Pay Day is Aug. 3 and the date is significant.

According to studies, a Black woman would have to work an extra 215 days to take home the same pay as a white men.

One report said Black women make one million dollars less than white men over the course of their careers.

WPTV spoke to a local entrepreneur about the progress made and the work that still needs to be done.

"When we see those wins.... how much more work needs to be done," said Shandra Stringer, CEO at GCI Training & Empowerment Center, Inc.

She also said it falls on business owners and elected leaders to make sure policies are in place to make wages equal across the board.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Florida's Turnpike reopens in Martin County following deadly crash
Boca Raton beauty crowned Miss Hooters International
Pilot flying with 4-year-old son makes emergency landing on road
Martin County Parks and Rec supervisor arrested for grand theft, authorities say
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis makes environmental announcement in Miami

Latest News

Boca restaurant has staff go back to wearing masks
FAU conducting study on Black children with Autism
Boca Raton gym offers month of free membership to vaccinated
Child welfare in the midst of a pandemic, case managers needed