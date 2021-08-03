Advertisement

Jupiter Police Department to host 2021 National Night Out parade Tuesday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Jupiter Police Department will host the 2021 National Night Out parade.

Over 30 police vehicles, fire trucks, and more will take part in the event that will take place Tuesday, Aug. 3 beginning at 6 p.m.

The event aims to bring awareness to crime and drug abuse prevention.

Parade vehicles will have giveaways and the event will serve as a collection for the Little Smiles Holiday Toy Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped new toy to give to local children during the holiday season.

The parade scheduled is as follow;

6:00 pm - Start of Parade

6:00 - 6:10 pm - The Shores (Central Boulevard)

6:05 - 6:15 pm - Jupiter Landing (Roebuck Road)

6:10 - 6:20 pm - Center Street

6:15 - 6:30 pm - Pine Gardens North (Loxahatchee Drive)

6:25 - 6:35 pm - Pine Gardens South (Loxahatchee Drive)

6:30 - 6:40 pm - Toney Penna Drive

6:35 - 6:50 pm - Jupiter Village

6:45 - 7:00 pm - Indian Creek / Egret Landing

6:55 - 7:10 pm - Windsor Park (S. Community Drive)

7:05 - 7:15 pm - Mallory Creek (Dakota Drive)

7:10 - 7:25 pm - Martinique (Greenway Drive)

7:20 - 7:30 pm - Heights Boulevard

7:25 - 7:35 pm - Skate Park (Frederick Small Road)

7:30 - 7:45 pm - New Haven (Frederick Small Road to University/Military Trail)

parade route.PNG
parade route.PNG

For more information visit the Jupiter Police Department Facebook page or call 561-741-2660.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Boca Raton beauty crowned Miss Hooters International
Florida's Turnpike reopens in Martin County following deadly crash
Palm Beach Co. disperses aid ahead of moratorium eviction ending
Martin County Parks and Rec supervisor arrested for grand theft, authorities say
Tyler Hadley's brother wants maximum sentence

Latest News

With eviction moratorium gone comes added stress
Traffic engineers look to get approval on Turnpike expansion from local leaders
Florida Community Health Center Lincoln Park closes health disparity gaps
Loxahatchee Paralympian athlete paving the way to Tokyo