Palm Beach County COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high in Florida since the start of the pandemic. Here is a list of resources related to COVID-19.

Here is a list of all the open testing sites in Palm Beach County.

Here is a map of all COVID-19 testing sites in the state of Florida.

Here is a map of all vaccination sites in the state of Florida.

To see your eligibility for any of the vaccines, click here.

To check the CDC's guildlines on COVID-19, click here.

To see a list of COVID-19 related sympotoms, click here.

