Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in 2 West Palm Beach shootings

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One man is dead and another injured after two shootings in West Palm Beach.

Shortly after noon, West Palm Beach police responded to a Shotspotter call in the 500 block of 47th Street.

Officers learned that a man was shot in the ankle and driven to a hospital by a privately owned vehicle.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said a white Honda was seen leaving the area.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to another Shotspotter call in the 600 block of Fifth Street.

Officers located a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds.

The man died as a result of his injuries.

A police investigation revealed that someone in a passing vehicle began shooting. A white Honda was also seen leaving the area at this shooting.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Infectious disease expert talks about delta variant symptoms
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis makes environmental announcement in Miami
2 people killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash near Boynton Beach
Okeechobee County schools will require quarantines for unvaccinated students
Palm Beach County COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites

Latest News

DeSantis to Biden: 'I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you'
Nikki Fried provides COVID-19 update in Sewall's Point
Memorial Healthcare System to suspend elective procedures
Delta variant could slow already backlogged court system