1 killed, 1 injured in 2 West Palm Beach shootings

One man is dead and another injured after two shootings in West Palm Beach.

Shortly after noon, West Palm Beach police responded to a Shotspotter call in the 500 block of 47th Street.

Officers learned that a man was shot in the ankle and driven to a hospital by a privately owned vehicle.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said a white Honda was seen leaving the area.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to another Shotspotter call in the 600 block of Fifth Street.

Officers located a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds.

The man died as a result of his injuries.

A police investigation revealed that someone in a passing vehicle began shooting. A white Honda was also seen leaving the area at this shooting.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

