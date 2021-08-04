1 killed, 1 injured in 2 West Palm Beach shootings
One man is dead and another injured after two shootings in West Palm Beach.
Shortly after noon, West Palm Beach police responded to a Shotspotter call in the 500 block of 47th Street.
Officers learned that a man was shot in the ankle and driven to a hospital by a privately owned vehicle.
His injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said a white Honda was seen leaving the area.
Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to another Shotspotter call in the 600 block of Fifth Street.
Officers located a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds.
The man died as a result of his injuries.
A police investigation revealed that someone in a passing vehicle began shooting. A white Honda was also seen leaving the area at this shooting.
Both investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.
Scripps Only Content 2021