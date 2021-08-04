Julien Gremaud, of West Palm Beach, and his four-and-half-year-old son Luca have a surprise for his parents who live in France.

Father and son from West Palm Beach surprise relatives in France

Gremaud is the owner of two avocado-themed restaurants, Avocado Grill, in West Palm Beach and Avocado Cantina in Palm Beach Gardens, and loves surprising people.

He and his son finally got to take a trip to France to see his parents after the ban on leisure travel was lifted.

"I've been trying to bring my parents to come here just on vacation like they usually come twice a year, but due to COVID borders are close to leisure tourism," said Gremaud.

Gremaud told his son, "'Luca, we're gonna go see Papi and Mami in the south of France, we're going to do a boy's trip.'"

With the relaxed rules on travel to the French Riviera off they went.

"We went to their house," smiled Luca.

Julien's brother filmed the interaction.

"I think my dad, when when you watch the video, did not understand what was going on at all, so he grabs [his] grandson, Luca, but I think he thinks that's my cousin's son, and he doesn't recognize me because I was wearing my sunglasses," said Gremaud, "But as soon as I walked through the house, my mom. My mom saw me and she was like, 'Oh my God, what are you what are you doing this to me?', you know, and she was of course so excited and, you know, after she saw her grandson there was like, you know, heaven for my mother."

"[She was crying because she was so happy]," said Luca.

Precious moments, spending time with family just in time as one wave of the coronavirus passed. And perhaps before restrictions return as cases begin to rise in France.

