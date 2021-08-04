Infectious disease expert talks about Delta variant symptoms

Johnny Quest is a promoter and a DJ. He said he battled COVID last year.

"The symptoms that I had luckily for me they were pretty mild, fever off and on for about 10 solid days, body aches, extreme tiredness," said Quest. "Luckily for me, it never went to my respiratory system. My doctor was very proactive."

Now he's hearing about the Delta variant. The CDC describes it as contagious as chickenpox.

"It's scary because just when I thought we were getting back more of a normal situation around the world, here comes Delta out of nowhere," Quest said.

Dr. Leslie Diaz, an infectious disease expert is sharing symptoms doctors are seeing with patients diagnosed with the Delta variant.

"I am seeing much more gastrointestinal involvement. Not that we didn't see it before with our beginning strains, but here we are with the Delta and I see more GI issues of diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, a lot of nausea too."

"The sore throat some people are describing as "a wicked sore throat", one that they have never had before and the fevers are as high as 103/104 when they come in," Diaz said. "Not necessarily do you have to have a beginning of a respiratory issue, it could start as a gastrointestinal issue, which later leads into respiratory symptoms."

"Go get tested at that point, don't wait until you are coughing and congested, etc," Quest added. "I have friends that have recently been re-infected after having COVID, so after speaking with my doctor he said it's probably best that I get the vaccine."

