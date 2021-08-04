Masks 'strongly encouraged' at Palm Beach County schools

Interim Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke said Wednesday during a school board meeting that he intends to exercise the authority to amend the current protocols that call for facial coverings to be optional for students, staff and visitors at the start of the school year.

Burke said student policy 5.326 would be changed to shift "optional face coverings" to "strongly encouraged face coverings."

Staff policy would also be changed to "strongly encouraged" and visitors to school campuses will be required to wear masks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last week blocking mask mandates in the state's schools, leaving the decision as to whether children wear masks up to the parents.

Burke said he didn't want to put a mandate into place because of the governor's order.

"While I question the governor's reasoning, there is no question in my mind he will use all powers at his disposal to enforce this order," Burke said.

The policy will be revisited every 30 days.

