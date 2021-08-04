Memorial Healthcare System to suspend elective procedures

Memorial Healthcare System will suspend elective procedures at their 18 facilities throughout South Florida effective Monday, August 9, 2021.

The healthcare system has 17 facilities in Broward County and the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Pediatric Specialty Center in Wellington.

They cite the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida and the increase in hospitalizations as the reasons behind the move, "in an effort to conserve critical resources for the care of COVID-19 patients, to provide safe healthcare, and to keep our community safe."

Memorial Healthcare System facilities will remain to be available for emergencies and all physician practices, radiology, laboratory, rehab, and cancer centers will remain open for business.

