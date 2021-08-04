St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office hopes to strengthen community relationship with National Night Out event

St. Lucie County deputies hosted National Night Out at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce on Tuesday.

The event, held across the country, is put on to allow residents to get an in-depth look at how law enforcement agencies operate.

"We were very excited to see the bomb demolition team and the little robot," said David Davis, a resident.

Davis said he attends nearly every year and that it's comforting to see what the sheriff's office is doing in the community in which he lives.

"We got to see the drones flying around and they showed us how the infrared cameras on those work," said Davis.

"It's a time for them to see us in a light that's not just responding to a call," said Brian Hester, Chief Deputy at SLCSO.

Hester said the event also allows residents to learn how they can help law enforcement deter potential crimes.

"We have a ring camera system on our front door and we learned that we can register the camera," said Davis. "If something happens in our neighborhood, they can use our footage to help catch criminals."

Hester said people often see law enforcement officers on their worst days and that events like National Night Out allow for a more positive experience.

"All these men and women, the 800 men and women that serve this community in St. Lucie County are just like everyone else," said Hester. "They're residents in this county as well."

