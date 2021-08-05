Advertisement

Brightline construction could affect traffic in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Martin County drivers might have to take some detours for the next two weeks due to Brightline construction on its railroad extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport.

Southeast Dixie Highway and Southeast Broward Street will be closed Thursday and Sunday respectively.

Pettway Street remains closed until late Monday.

According to Brightline, the

Southeast Dixie Highway in Martin County

Closed 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Aug. 14

Southbound traffic: Go west on Southeast Cove Road to U.S.1, then south on U.S.1 to Southeast Heritage Boulevard. Head east to Southeast Dixie Highway

Northbound traffic: Go west on Southeast Heritage Boulevard to U.S. 1, and then continue north

Southeast Broward Street in Port Salerno

Closed 6 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Aug. 17

Eastbound traffic: Detour to Southeast Front Avenue then Southeast Grant Street. Go north on Southeast Ebbtide Avenue, then east on Southeast Salerno Road. Head south on Southeast Dixie Highway.

Westbound traffic: Go north on Southeast Dixie Highway to Southeast Salerno Road, then go west to Southeast Ebbtide Avenue. Head south to access Southeast Broward Street

Southeast Pettway Street in unincorporated Martin County

Closed until 6 p.m. Monday

Eastbound: Go north on Southeast Dixie Highway to Southeast Crossrip Street. Go east to Southeast Gomez Avenue, then head south to Southeast Pettway Street

Westbound: Go north on Southeast Gomez Avenue to Southeast Crossrip Street. Go west to Southeast Dixie Highway, then south to Southeast Pettway Street

South- and northbound: Instead of using Southeast Pettway, go south to Southeast Bridge Road

Brightline service to Orlando is expected to begin by the end of 2022.

