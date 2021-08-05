Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Kevin McCarthy to host news conference in Hialeah Gardens

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will host a news conference in Hialeah Gardens Thursday afternoon and he won't be alone.

DeSantis released a list of Republicans who will joining him including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, Congressman Carlos Gimenez, Congresswoman Maria Salazar, House Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Mike McCaul, Congressman Mark Green and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz will also join the governor.

They will be speaking at the Hialeah Gardens Museum Honoring Assault Brigade 250 at noon. You can watch it live in this article or on our Facebook page.

They didn't specify what they would be discussing, but since the museum honors the efforts of the 2506 Assault Brigade during the Bay of Pigs Invasion, it's expected they will discuss the ongoing crisis in Cuba.

DeSantis has previously demanded the Biden Administration intervene and help restore Internet access to Cuba as unrest and anti-government protests unfold on the island nation.

Cubans, who facing the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, took to the streets last month, protesting more than 60 years of dictatorial rule that's led to severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and other essential needs.

