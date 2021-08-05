Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Kevin McCarthy hosts news conference in Hialeah Gardens

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will host a news conference in Hialeah Gardens Thursday afternoon joined by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, Congressman Carlos Gimenez, Congresswoman Maria Salazar, House Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Mike McCaul, Congressman Mark Green and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

They spoke at the Hialeah Gardens Museum Honoring Assault Brigade 250.

They discussed the ongoing crisis in Cuba and made pleas to the White House.

DeSantis demanded the Biden Administration intervene and help restore Internet access to Cuba as unrest and anti-government protests unfold on the island nation.

Cubans, who facing the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, took to the streets last month, protesting more than 60 years of dictatorial rule that's led to severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and other essential needs.

