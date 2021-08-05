Advertisement

Longtime PBSO employee, mother of WPTV employee killed in crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has lost one of its own.

Elizabeth Anderson, a PBSO warrant specialist, was killed last week in a fiery crash on the Beeline Highway.

Anderson had 25 years of service with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and had just entered the Deferred Retirement Option Program.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Warrant Specialist, Elizabeth “Beth” Anderson’s passing. Beth was...

Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Her death has also impacted the WPTV family. She was the beloved mother of WPTV assistant chief engineer Tom Anderson.

Three other people were killed and another seriously injured in the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Infectious disease expert talks about delta variant symptoms
Nikki Fried provides COVID-19 update in Sewall's Point
DeSantis to Biden: 'I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you'
DeSantis meets with hospital CEOs as Fla. breaks hospitalization record again
Boca Raton restaurant has staff go back to wearing masks

Latest News

Southern Boulevard shutdown after dump truck overturns in Loxahatchee
Brightline construction could affect traffic in Martin County
Could delta variant lead to another pause of planned events?
PBSO mourns the loss of employee killed in car crash