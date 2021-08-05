Advertisement

Palm Beach County hosting seminar for young entrepreneurs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Office of Equal Business Opportunity is helping shape the future through engaging young entrepreneurs.

The OEBO is hosting the “Mind Your Business!” forum for kids 8 to 18 years old.

According to organizers, the forum answers a question on a lot of kids minds like how to make their own money and who better to answer that question than young CEO’s who are doing just that.

The forum consists of four workshops and a panel discussion led by area business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The forums will be held Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. online.

You can sign up here.

