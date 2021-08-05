Advertisement

PBSO mourns the loss of employee killed in car crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Elizabeth "Beth" Anderson, a PBSO warrant specialist, was killed last week in a fiery car crash on Beeline Highway.

Beth had 25 years of service with the sheriff's office. She had just entered the DROP program.

"Please keep Beth’s memories alive by sharing stories about her, she always had something to say and had a smile on her face. Beth had a big heart and was always helping someone out," PBSO said in a Facebook post. "Please keep her entire family, friends, and PBSO family in your thoughts and prayers."

Beth's loss has also impacted our WPTV family. Beth was the beloved mother of WPTV Assistant Chief Engineer Tom Anderson.

Three other people were killed in the crash and another seriously injured.

