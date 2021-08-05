Palm Beach County schools hold back-to-school news conference

The School District of Palm Beach County doesn't appear to be headed toward a legal showdown with Gov. Ron DeSantis over masks.

Interim Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke said Thursday that students will return to the classroom next week without a mask mandate amid a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

"Unfortunately, the situation, as of late, has kind of taken kind of a turn for the worse and we've had to kind of take a step back a little bit and make sure we double down on our safety measures," Burke said during a back-to-school news conference.

Burke said he had hoped it would be left to the districts to decide, "but that really changed last Friday with the governor's executive order."

He said DeSantis' executive order, coupled with the passage of the "Parents' Bill of Rights" law, "has really prohibited our district from enforcing a student facial covering requirement."

"After consulting with our office of general counsel and our colleagues around the state, I have no reason to believe, at this time, a legal challenge would be successful, and while I may question the governor's reasoning, there seems to be no question that the governor will do everything within his power to enforce his order," Burke said.

That includes withholding state funding "and depriving us of the funds necessary to pay our employees," Burke said.

"So that's a pretty serious threat that we had to take into consideration," he continued.

The first day of the 2021-22 school year is Tuesday.

