Some Martin County parents upset with existing quarantine policy for students

Some Martin County parents are questioning the existing quarantine policy set in place by the local department of health.

"We've known in the last week or two the children or people that are vaccinated can get COVID and can pass it on," said Lisa Miller, a parent.

"Sending home people that aren't sick that aren't showing symptoms that just might have passed by or sat next to somebody that has COVID is really just a persecution," said Catherine O'Connor, another parent.

Currently, vaccinated students and staff who are exposed to a positive case can remain at school as long as they are asymptomatic.

Unvaccinated students and staff must sit out for ten days, even if they are symptom-free.

"It's negatively affecting his education and this year there is no virtual option," said Miller.

Students under quarantine can return to school on day eight if they present a negative PCR test taken on either day six or day seven.

Officials with the Martin County Health Department were unavailable for an interview Wednesday but said they are awaiting new guidance from the state.

The first day of school is set for August 11.

"I would hope to see that they only send kids home if they are sick," said Miller.

