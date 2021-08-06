Back to school drive helps prepare minority students in Palm Beach County

A back to school drive is underway to help prepare minority students in Palm Beach County.

Art Synergy is putting on the event along with the Box Gallery off Belvedere road in West Palm Beach. Dozens of people have already donated backpacks , notepads, hand sanitizer and masks.

Organizers say they are still in need of backpacks. The drive is aiming to collect enough items for at least a thousand students.

The founder and CEO of Art Synergy says this is to raise awareness of the poverty and challenges that families of color have suffered during the ongoing pandemic and to alleviate some of the costs in preparing their children for the upcoming school year.

“Right now, during the pandemic, when families are not done feeling the financial impact of this. So it’s incredibly important this year. So come on by, give what you can. If you are in need, don’t be shy, you know, ask. Get what your students and your kids need,” said Adriana Gonzalez, local attorney & volunteer.

Supplies can be dropped off Friday until 7pm or Saturday between 11am - 4 pm.

Financial donations can be made at https://www.artsynergy.org/.

Scripps Only Content 2021