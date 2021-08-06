Advertisement

Boynton Beach massage therapist charged with sexual battery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Boynton Beach massage therapist was arrested Thursday after allegedly sexually battering a customer at Bao Foot Spa.

Boynton Beach police said Qui Vanh Voong, 51, goes by the name Juan at the spa located at 1313 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Detectives are investigating other allegations of Voong inappropriately touching clients in a sexual manner, and believe there may be additional victims.

Voong is charged with sexual battery on a person 18 years of age or older.

Anyone with information about Voong is asked to call Det. Nicole Sala at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

Information can also be submitted via our website, bbpd.org. You can remain anonymous.

