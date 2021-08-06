Mochilas y Mascarillas Back-to-School Drive

There are community organizations that are helping Latino families check off their back to school supply list.

Crayon boxes, scissors, notepads and back-packs; The classroom essentials are among the donated items for the 'Mochilas and Mascarillas' back to school drive put on by Art Synergy and held at the Box Gallery in West Palm Beach. The aim is to help at least a thousand students in underserved communities.

Art Synergy in #WestPalmBeach is holding a Back-To-School drive! Hear from organizers today on @WPTV pic.twitter.com/rubr4W6Xbl — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) August 6, 2021

“Make sure that the kids and the students, especially in Title I schools, are starting off the school year with the proper tools, the proper supplies and everything that they need to be successful,” said Adriana Gonzalez, attorney & volunteer.

Hand sanitizer and masks are also on this year's list.

“Masks are really important because we want to keep everyone safe and we want to try to keep everyone in school right. If they get sick, if they have to quarantine they may have to go home and they’re going to really miss out on a lot of important instructions,” said Gonzalez.

Rolando Barerro is the founder and CEO of Art Synergy. He says families of color have been hit the hardest in this pandemic. Among his concerns, making sure kids can follow public health guidelines right now. Especially for students who live in multi-family households.

“In case they do put in a mask order we want them to have the masks available,” said Barerro. “We still have a large population that hasn't even gotten your first vaccination. so it’s a reminder because the kids are going back to school and although they may not require vaccinations they will be bringing whatever they’re exposed to in school at home to abuela ..mami and papi who may not be vaccinated yet.”

Supplies can be dropped off Friday till 7pm.

Saturday between 11-4 PM

The Box Gallery

811 Belvedere Road in The City of West Palm Beach.

For Monetary Donations click here

