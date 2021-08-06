Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in San Francisco posted a photo on social media Wednesday showing a woman hanging out of car holding what appears to be an assault rifle.
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac in July during an illegal sideshow event.
Sideshows are usually a spontaneous gathering to show off vehicles with “burnouts,” spinning “donuts,” or street racing.
Officers with the police department’s traffic division worked up a case to identify, seize and impound the vehicle.
It is unclear if the woman has been identified or arrested.
