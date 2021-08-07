Advertisement

2 men shot early Saturday in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two men were shot in Boynton Beach early Saturday morning.

Boynton Beach police say the victims, ages 40 and 49, were standing in the street at around 1:30 a.m. at the 400 block of NW 11th Avenue when they were shot.

The Victims were not identified.

Detectives ask anyone with information to please contact Detective Marco Villari at 561-742-6127 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. You can also submit anonymous tips at bbpd.org.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

1-million sqft. Amazon fulfillment center coming to Port St. Lucie
Vocal anti-vaccine broadcaster dies from COVID-19 complications
Treasure Coast Events this weekend
'Reimagine Riviera Beach' is more than a motto, there’s money behind it
Fla. awards $3.5 million to Port St. Lucie to spur job growth

Latest News

Congressional candidate sues governor over school mask order
Congressional candidate sues governor over school mask order
West Palm Beach holds peace walk to fight violence and drugs
Back to school drive helps prepare minority students in Palm Beach County