2 men shot early Saturday in Boynton Beach

Two men were shot in Boynton Beach early Saturday morning.

Boynton Beach police say the victims, ages 40 and 49, were standing in the street at around 1:30 a.m. at the 400 block of NW 11th Avenue when they were shot.

The Victims were not identified.

Detectives ask anyone with information to please contact Detective Marco Villari at 561-742-6127 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. You can also submit anonymous tips at bbpd.org.

