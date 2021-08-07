Back to school event aimed at vaccinating people of color held in Riviera Beach

A back to school health fair organized by the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society was held Saturday in Riviera Beach.

The goal of the event was to get more people of color vaccinated and educated.

The organization's COVID-19 task force joined area nonprofits to provide free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and vaccination information.

At the same time, CVS was on site providing free vaccinations to people age 12 and older.

Doctors with the medical society said reaching more people of color takes educating both parents and children.

"It is very important to do the research, get the facts, to know that its a pandemic of the unvaccinated and they need to have their chid vaccinated so we can all get out of this pandemic safely. And to protect themselves and other people around them," said Karl Michel, Health Education Chair with T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society.

"For them to understand where our role is in the complete process of getting vaccinated, how COVID is affecting our community — both economically, socially and medically we’re with falling in," said Berkley Finley, director of Men of Tomorrow.

Teens from the nonprofit organizations Men of Tomorrow and The Sock Drawer also volunteered during the health fair and helped to distribute food and clothing to help reach their unvaccinated peers and families.

