Back to school event held in Lake Worth Beach

Over 100 kids will be better prepared for this school year thanks to Best Foot Forward, a nonprofit organization that offers programs for foster care youth.

The organization held a back to school event at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach on Saturday.

It featured music and food, plus a marketplace where each child was given a large bag to fill with clothing, school supplies and toys.

"For all of kids that go to school, the most important thing is starting off with all the right supplies. Getting new school clothes, making sure they have all the tools that they need to be successful," said Donna Biase, co-founder of Best Foot Forward.

The thing they most need currently is more volunteers year round.

Find out more about them at https://bestfoot.org/.



