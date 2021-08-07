Advertisement

Back to school event held in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Over 100 kids will be better prepared for this school year thanks to Best Foot Forward, a nonprofit organization that offers programs for foster care youth.

The organization held a back to school event at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach on Saturday.

It featured music and food, plus a marketplace where each child was given a large bag to fill with clothing, school supplies and toys.

"For all of kids that go to school, the most important thing is starting off with all the right supplies. Getting new school clothes, making sure they have all the tools that they need to be successful," said Donna Biase, co-founder of Best Foot Forward.

The thing they most need currently is more volunteers year round.

Find out more about them at https://bestfoot.org/.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

1-million sqft. Amazon fulfillment center coming to Port St. Lucie
Vocal anti-vaccine broadcaster dies from COVID-19 complications
Fla. awards $3.5 million to Port St. Lucie to spur job growth
'Reimagine Riviera Beach' is more than a motto, there’s money behind it
Treasure Coast Events this weekend

Latest News

Back to school event aimed at vaccinating people of color held in Riviera Beach
Gold Star Families honored in Jupiter
Dolphins tight end won't let NFL 'strong-arm' him into vaccine
Fire at FPL facility in Riviera Beach closes I-95 for hours