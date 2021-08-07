Advertisement

Fire at FPL facility in Riviera Beach closes I-95 for hours

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A large fire occurred at the FPL facility in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

Officials with FPL said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

I-95 was closed to traffic near Blue Heron Boulevard for several hours.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and there were no injuries reported.

According to FPL, for safety purposes, crews needed to de-energize some nearby electrical equipment, which caused an outage to approximately 1,200 customers.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

1-million sqft. Amazon fulfillment center coming to Port St. Lucie
Vocal anti-vaccine broadcaster dies from COVID-19 complications
Fla. awards $3.5 million to Port St. Lucie to spur job growth
'Reimagine Riviera Beach' is more than a motto, there’s money behind it
Treasure Coast Events this weekend

Latest News

Dolphins tight end won't let NFL 'strong-arm' him into vaccine
Palm Beach County schools require masks for students, employees
Superintendent of Palm Beach County School District requires masks for students and employees
2 men shot early Saturday in Boynton Beach