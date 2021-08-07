Fire at FPL facility in Riviera Beach closes I-95 for hours

A large fire occurred at the FPL facility in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

Officials with FPL said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

I-95 was closed to traffic near Blue Heron Boulevard for several hours.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and there were no injuries reported.

According to FPL, for safety purposes, crews needed to de-energize some nearby electrical equipment, which caused an outage to approximately 1,200 customers.

