West Palm Beach holds peace walk to fight violence and drugs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Raven Ejidike walks with her two kids to join a peace walk in the Pleasant City neighborhood of West Palm Beach.

"As with any neighborhood, we have our good, our bad, and we just have to work together," she said.

Recently, Pleasant City has been hit with a murder.

"A 22-year-old that lived right here in this community just standing on Spruce and 17th streets was murdered one night. We had groups of about 15 that stood around and watched this homicide and we still don't have any leads on it," Police Chief Frank Adderley said.

The community is also dealing with open drug sales.

"I think that we're going to be able to make an impact. We're going to turn it around and more importantly change this violent crime that's occurring right here in this city," Chief Adderley said.

So folks here walk. They walk to show a presence and they walk to reclaim their community.

"We look at this community as a valuable community that's worth saving, people that deserve a good quality of life," Michael Odum said.

The walk isn't a guarantee that crime will decline but the residents of Pleasant City have chosen to take the first step in that direction.

"A lot of people want to see change and a difference," Shaneil Wilson said.

