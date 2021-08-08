Advertisement

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early Sunday crash on Florida's Turnpike

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
One man was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County early Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan driven by a 21-year-old Tallahassee man was traveling northbound on Florida's Turnpike at 3:57 a.m. near mile marker 161.

It is unclear if the sedan was driving slow or stopped in the left lane.

A sedan driven by a 54-year-old Davie man collided with the rear of the other vehicle.

The first sedan ran off the road and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

The second sedan rotated and came to rest on the east shoulder facing west.

A pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old Lantana man struck the left rear of the second sedan as it was rotating toward the east shoulder.

After impact, the pickup truck came to a controlled stop near the site of the crash.

The 54-year-old driver of the second sedan died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The case is still pending investigation.

