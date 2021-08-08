Advertisement

College football world reflects on Bobby Bowden

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the news of the death of former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden, here is what his former players, current and former coaches and others who were touched by the legend had to say about his passing.

Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor

John Thrasher, FSU President

Mike Norvell, Current FSU Football Coach

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M/Former FSU Football Coach

Mark Richt, Former FSU Offensive Coordinator

Nick Saban, Alabama Football Coach

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Football Coach

Kirby Smart, Georgia Football Coach

Mack Brown, North Carolina Football Coach/FSU Graduate

Manny Diaz, Miami Football Coach/FSU Graduate

Steve Spurrier, Former Florida Head Coach

Deion Sanders, Jackson State Football Coach/Former FSU Cornerback

Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee Football Coach/Former FSU Quarterback

Gregory Tony, Broward County Sheriff/Former FSU Running Back

My Memory of Bobby Bowden: One of the great fortunes of my life was spending time as a Florida State University college...

Posted by Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Charlie Ward, 1993 Heisman Trophy Winner

Danny Kanell, Former FSU Quarterback

Chris Rix, Former FSU Quarterback

Drew Weatherford, Former FSU Quarterback

Words can't describe what Bobby Bowden means to me. He taught me so many lessons that prepared me and so many others to...

Posted by Drew Weatherford on Sunday, August 8, 2021

